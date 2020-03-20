PM Modi announces Janata curfew on March 22nd: Why is it necessary? | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Modi has urged people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday, March 22nd, from 7am to 9 pm.

It's a voluntary movement to test our self-discipline and check the spread of the coronavirus that infects upon person to person contact, or via infected droplets while talking, sneezing and coughing.

We tell you why you must listen to the Prime Minister!

#JanataCurfew #StrongerThanCorona #PMModi