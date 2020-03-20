Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney

Hundreds of people flocked to Sydney's most iconic beach on Friday (March 20) despite the Australian Government's advise to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Yes, I was shocked.

I thought a bit and realised that 4 out of 5 infected ones have been infected by people who themselves didn't know that they were hosts.

A bit apocalyptic... "They could have been spreading virus without realising it on the massive scale." Australia has 876 confirmed cases and seven people have died from the virus.