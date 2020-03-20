Station Casinos begin At Home Sesions

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s
Station Casinos is now offering a new way for people to see their favorite local performers.

The first At Home Session featured local performer Franky Perez.

The hotel and casino owner, which has closed its properties, will be posting videos like the one by Perez on its social media pages.

THE FIRST "AT-HOME SESSION" FEATURED FRANKY PEREZ...STATION CASINOS WILL BE POSTING VIDEOS LIKE FRANKY'S ON THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES....FOR THE TIME BEING..THE PEROFRMANCES WILL FEATURE ENTERTAINERS....WHO GRACE THE STAGES AT BARS...RESTAURANTS....AND VENUES....AT ALL PROPERTIES..




