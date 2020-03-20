Free online classes for adults to take up during social distancing

News 5 Cleveland If you’re looking for ways to pass the time during social distancing, why not take a few online classes? There are… https://t.co/k4rjJlNgxq 3 hours ago

~Edensasp~ Ivy League schools in the U.S. are offering 450 free courses for any adults who have spare time while trapped at ho… https://t.co/Du3rattgEM 3 hours ago

The Guild RT @lencurrie: If you're not on Facebook and haven't seen.. my company @artpartypei is doing free online painting classes which, well, are… 4 hours ago

Samantha Barnes @ZoeTheBall @BBCRadio2 Please can you share my free online art classes? Monday 23rd is for adults (particularly… https://t.co/5iR0xUJCUP 7 hours ago

Alexandra Park Junior School RT @candatkd: 🥱Kids bored ?🥱 🆘Need a new activity ?🆘 🥋Try catching the Taekwondo Bug🥋 Online training with an instructor Exercises designed… 8 hours ago

Trevor Doraty RT @thisashleytay: I’ve compiled a list of FREE fun, educational virtual classes & online courses, https://t.co/TFyuyzPelx I hope it’s help… 17 hours ago

Justa Flu RT @baileyxmarshall: I want to start a thread to share education or fun FREE online resources to keep us entertained during this time. Fr… 19 hours ago