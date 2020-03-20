Global  

Netflix, YouTube switch off HD in Europe

Netflix and YouTube have agreed to switch off HD streaming in Europe after the EU asked them to help head off internet gridlock as everyone stays home.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

