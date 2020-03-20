'Patients come first,' Local doctor takes patient care to new level by opening drive-thru clinic

Conclusion of their contracts.

Not all businesses are shutting their doors because of covid-19.

There's one office right here in terre haute that's taking patient care to a new level.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from outside our studios.

She explains how this office... is going above and beyond for patients.

Imagine this... getting in your car..

Rolling down the window..

And getting an examination and prescription without even leaving the vehicle.

Well guess what..

You can now do that!

Dr. sharma's office... digestive health associates... is helping "you" during this difficult time.

Here's how it works..

Current and new patients..

Drive up..

Get your vitals checked..

Get medication refills..

All of it--- again without stepping out of the car.

You can also video chat with your doctor through "tele-medicene" if in person worries you.

All of this is so that patients won't ever miss important medications.

Sharma says he got creative to help keep people in the valley safe.

"we are all doctors and nurses and nurse practicioners, we took this oath to take care of people and so no matter what happens we're not gonna stop caring for people.

For us, our prodedy is... patients come first, we want to make sure they get what they need.

" for more information visit our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

Reporting live, jordan kudisch, news 10.