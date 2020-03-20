Global  

Costco Gives Elderly And disabled Special Hours

Business insider reports that Costco is offering special shopping hours for its elderly and disabled customers.

The elderly and disabled are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

They will be able to browse and shop the store when it's less busy.

Costco has been overwhelmed with customers as the spread of the coronavirus intensifies.

Shoppers are looking to stock up with goods like toilet paper.

