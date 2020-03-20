Global  

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, MGM

In early trading on Friday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.9%.

Year to date, MGM Resorts International has lost about 72.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans Inc is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arconic, trading down 7.8%, and Ventas trading up 16.2% on the day.




