Dr. Bob Arnot on what you need to know about the coronavirus

Dr. Bob Arnot joins Larry King on PoliticKING to inform you on what you need to know about the coronavirus.



Tweets about this newyorknewart Coronavirus: Dr. Bob Arnot on what you need to know https://t.co/XAX1XzBBht via @YouTube 7 hours ago Pete Stevenson #VirtualCare Coronavirus: Dr. Bob Arnot on what you need to know RT — Politicking https://t.co/C1hJa4Nwiy # 15 hours ago Myrtle Newsam Coronavirus: Dr. Bob Arnot on what you need to know https://t.co/XCfNkm8jN0 via @YouTube 20 hours ago Jay RT @PortableTVApp: Dr. Bob Arnot tells you what you need to know about the coronavirus. And, Larry talks to attorney Mike Papantonio about… 21 hours ago Portable.TV App: Home of Thousands of Shows Dr. Bob Arnot tells you what you need to know about the coronavirus. And, Larry talks to attorney Mike Papantonio a… https://t.co/WyZnhHBh0j 22 hours ago WatsupAmericas Latest: Coronavirus: Dr. Bob Arnot on what you need to know https://t.co/ubgyRuVK8Y 23 hours ago