Number of Scots diagnosed with Covid-19 jumps to 322

Number of Scots diagnosed with Covid-19 jumps to 322

Number of Scots diagnosed with Covid-19 jumps to 322

The number of Scots who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 has jumped to 322.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed the new total, up by 56 from Thursday, as she gave a briefing on coronavirus.

It comes as schools across Scotland closed down to help deal with the spread of the disease.

