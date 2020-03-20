Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, UAL

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, UAL

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, UAL

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.3%.

Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 71.9% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.3%.

Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 71.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 4.9%.

Paychex is lower by about 35.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cintas, trading down 4.7%, and Marriott International trading up 11.0% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, NTAP [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, NTAP

In early trading on Monday, shares of NetApp topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading down 3.3%. Year to date, NetApp has lost about 36.6% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, CERN [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, CERN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cerner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading down 1.3%. Year to date, Cerner has lost about 8.1% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.