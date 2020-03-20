He issued his advice just after the California governor issued a 'shelter in place' order, compelling...



Recent related videos from verified sources California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'



California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’



California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all 40 million of the state’s residents were to “stay at.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 3 hours ago