Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tras reunión con alcalde con coronavirus, prueba de William Dau da negativo

Tras reunión con alcalde con coronavirus, prueba de William Dau da negativo

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Tras reunión con alcalde con coronavirus, prueba de William Dau da negativo

Tras reunión con alcalde con coronavirus, prueba de William Dau da negativo

La noticia la confirmó el alcalde de Cartagena a través de un video.

El director del Dadis, Álvaro Fortich, también se realizó la prueba y dio negativo para el virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

William Dau da negativo para coronavirus [Video]

William Dau da negativo para coronavirus

Ya se dieron a conocer los resultados de la prueba para coronavirus que se hizo William Dau Chamatt, tras la reunión con el alcalde de Popayán, Juan Carlos López Castrillón, quien dio positivo en..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.