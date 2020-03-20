Global  

Indian forest officials rescue leopard trapped in 30-foot-deep well

Indian forest officials rescue leopard trapped in 30-foot-deep well

Indian forest officials rescue leopard trapped in 30-foot-deep well

Wildlife officials rescue and relocate a leopard that became trapped down a 30-foot-deep well in Junnar, India on March 19.

Wildlife SOS & the Forest Department rescued a leopard from a 30-feet-deep well in Pune district, Maharashtra after she was found by villagers who heard her cries.

Following its rescue, the leopard was released back into a safe habitat.

In the nail-biting operation, the leopard was safely extracted from the well with the help of trap cage that was lowered in the nearly well.

