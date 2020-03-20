Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady Officially Signs With Buccaneers, 'Excited, Humble And Hungry'

It's official ... Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer -- and he says he's "excited, humbled and...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndependent


Tom Brady Becomes a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

After 20 seasons and six championships with the New England Patriots, Brady is joining his second...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersBBC SportNews24Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

buntsbrent18

Brent Bunts RT @BuccaneersComms: Buccaneers Sign Six-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady MORE: https://t.co/uF7X7NQ0S9 https://t.co/lGOWOgl6qr 2 minutes ago

SethHags24

Seth @FeitsBarstool A 2 time Super Bowl champion doesn’t workout in the offseason is hilarious. 😂 9 minutes ago

Thee_LB53

Larry B. RT @LionsPR: The @Lions have acquired S Duron Harmon (@dharm32) via trade with the New England Patriots, pending a physical. Since 2015, t… 13 minutes ago

scroll_in

scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #NFL A new era begins. Does #TomBrady have one more Super Bowl championship left in him? READ: https://t.co/ZeiQDWUMBN 31 minutes ago

thefield_in

The Field #NFL A new era begins. Does #TomBrady have one more Super Bowl championship left in him? READ: https://t.co/ZeiQDWUMBN 32 minutes ago

VNNBreaking

Vulcan News Breaking BREAKING: Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The… https://t.co/vR6z87HWjx 1 hour ago

Espcoffee8

D. @Pebbles1121 I really want him to do well, maybe even take home a last Super Bowl & go out as a 7 time Champion ... 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay [Video]

It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay

Tom Brady made it official on Friday, announcing he is going to play for the Tamp Bay Bucaneers.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:51Published
Report: Brady, Bucs finalize agreement [Video]

Report: Brady, Bucs finalize agreement

Report: Brady, Bucs finalize agreement

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:24Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.