Mass. resident stranded overseas in hot spot of coronavirus outbreak

Mass. resident stranded overseas in hot spot of coronavirus outbreak ADAM.ADAM YEAH, AND LIKE A LOT OFNEWS, THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED.THE STATE DEPARTMENT TELLING ALLAMERICANS NOT TO TRAVEL OVERSEASAND WARNING IF YOU DO, YOU MAYNOT BE ABLE TO MAKE IT BACKHOME.AN EXTRAORDINARY ADVISORY, THATCOULD EFFECTIVELY ENDINTERNATIONAL AIR TRAVEL IN THEU.S.THE STATE DEPARTMENT ISSUING ALEVEL 4 ALERT THURSDAY, ITS MOSTSEVERE WARNING, ADVISING ALLAMERICANS NOT TO TRAVELOVERSEAS.SAYING IF YOU DO, YOU MAY BESTUCK ABROAD INDEFINITELY.







