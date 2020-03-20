Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London virtually EMPTY as residents heed government COVID-19 advice

London virtually EMPTY as residents heed government COVID-19 advice

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 11:40s - Published < > Embed
London virtually EMPTY as residents heed government COVID-19 advice

London virtually EMPTY as residents heed government COVID-19 advice

Eerie footage from Thursday (March 18) shows empty London Underground carriages during rush hour and tourist hotpots, such as Leicester Square, deserted as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps UK.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

London virtually EMPTY as residents heed government COVID-19 advice

Eerie footage from Thursday (March 18) shows empty London Underground carriages during rush hour and tourist hotpots, such as Leicester Square, deserted as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps UK.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.