Nicola Sturgeon: 'The time to act is now.'

Nicola Sturgeon stressed the importance of following the social distancing guidelines from the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The First Minister of Scotland urged, "lets not look back in a few weeks and wish that we had done more." Report by Barnetth.

