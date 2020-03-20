Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Young family sings along as radio stations across Europe play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at same time in COVID-19 solidarit

Young family sings along as radio stations across Europe play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at same time in COVID-19 solidarit

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Young family sings along as radio stations across Europe play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at same time in COVID-19 solidarit

Young family sings along as radio stations across Europe play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at same time in COVID-19 solidarit

A young family sing-along from the balcony while quarantined in their home in Ghent, northwest Belgium as radio stations across Europe play Gerry & The Pacemakers’ "You’ll Never Walk Alone" simultaneously in solidarity against the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmer, Stijn Vlaeminck, filmed his wife Katrijn alongside their daughters, six-year-old Thelma and three-year-old Lola on Friday morning (March 20).

Stijn told Newsflare: "I think it’s really important to show respect to all the people that take care of us in these very difficult times."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate joins creative workshop for patients at children’s hospital [Video]

Kate joins creative workshop for patients at children’s hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at a children’s hospital to join a creative workshop for young patients and their siblings. Kate is patron of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital and holds..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.