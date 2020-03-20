Young family sings along as radio stations across Europe play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at same time in COVID-19 solidarit

A young family sing-along from the balcony while quarantined in their home in Ghent, northwest Belgium as radio stations across Europe play Gerry & The Pacemakers’ "You’ll Never Walk Alone" simultaneously in solidarity against the coronavirus pandemic.

The filmer, Stijn Vlaeminck, filmed his wife Katrijn alongside their daughters, six-year-old Thelma and three-year-old Lola on Friday morning (March 20).

Stijn told Newsflare: "I think it’s really important to show respect to all the people that take care of us in these very difficult times."