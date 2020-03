Preliminary unemployment claims in Wisconsin up by nearly 30,000 since Sunday

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE LOOKINGFOR WORK IS NEARLY DOUBLINGEVERY DAY BECAUSE OFBUSINESSES CLOSING IN THE WAKEOF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEHAVE ALREADY FILED THIS WEEK.SHAUN GALLAGHER IS LIVE IN BAYVIEW THIS MORNING TO WALK YOUTHROUGH THE STEPS IF YOU NEEDTORESTAURANTS AND BARS LIKETHESE IN WALKER'S POINT HAVEBEEN FORCED TO SHUT DOWNBECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS.LEAVING EMPLOYEES WITH NOINCOME.AND THE NEWESTUNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS SHOW IT.CLAIMS ARE NEARLY DOUBLINGEVERY DAY.ACCORDING TO EARLYNUMBERS FROM THE US Departmentof Labor -- NEARLY 30 THOUSANDPEOPLE HAVE FIELD FORUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS SINCESUNDAY IN WISCONSIN.

WEDNESDAYALONE THERE WERE ALMOST15-THOUSAND.

AN ASTOUNDINGLY HIGH NUMBER COMPARED TO THE SAME DAY LAST YEAR. WHEN THERE WERE ONLY 725. THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT IS ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO FILE UNEMPLOYMENT ONLINE TO SPEED UP THE PROCESS.

HERE'S HOW YOUDO THAT.

THERE ARE TWO STEPS:FIRST -- APPLY ONLINE THE WEEKYOU BECOME UNEMPLOYED.

DO NOTWAIT TO FILE.

SECOND -- FILEYOUR WEEKLY CLAIM.

THIS WILL REQUIRE YOU TO ANSWER QUESTIONS AND YOU MUST CONTINUE TO DO SO EACH WEEK. GOVERNOR EVERS IS PUSHING THE LEGISLATURE TO WAIVE A ONE-WEEK WAITING PERIOD TO RECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IN THE WAKE OF SOARING APPLICATIONS THIS WEEK.