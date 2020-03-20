Global  

These Automakers Have Closed North American Factories Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler, Tesla, Honda, Nissan, and more have all temporarily shuttered U.S. manufacturing plants over coronavirus fears.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday moved to invoke emergency authority to marshal industry to...
CTV News - Published

GM, Ford, and FCA shutter all North American factories over coronavirus fears

Detroit’s big three automakers are to shut down all factories due to fears over the coronavirus....
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •The VergeReuters



Recent related videos from verified sources

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Calls on Senator Richard Burr to Resign After He Dumped Stock Following Coronavirus Briefings [Video]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Calls on Senator Richard Burr to Resign After He Dumped Stock Following Coronavirus Briefings

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson calls on Republican Senator Richard Burr to explain his stock dump after being briefed on coronavirus or to resign. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:27Published
Satellite Images Show Stark Dropoff in Pollution Over China During Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]

Satellite Images Show Stark Dropoff in Pollution Over China During Coronavirus Lockdown

The halting of industry and everyday life during the coronavirus outbreak in China sees a major drop off in pollution through these satellite images. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
