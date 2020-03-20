Global  

London virtually EMPTY as residents heed government COVID-19 advice

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 11:41s - Published < > Embed
Eerie footage from Thursday (March 18) shows empty London Underground carriages during rush hour and tourist hotpots, such as Leicester Square, deserted as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps UK.

