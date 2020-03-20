US Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January

U.S. Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January Four U.S. senators sold stocks after receiving briefings in late January about the emerging threat of the coronavirus.

Sen.

Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen.

Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sold their shares before the market plunged due to the pandemic.

Burr is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Loeffler is married to the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, Jeffrey Sprecher.

Two other members of the Intelligence Committee, Sen.

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen.

James Inhofe (R-OK), also sold stocks after the briefings, according to financial records.

The news has sparked concerns that the lawmakers put safeguarding their private finances before their duty to protect public health.

Some people are calling on Burr and Loeffler to resign.