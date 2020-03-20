Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Grey's Anatomy' & more TV shows donate medical props to hospitals

'Grey's Anatomy' & more TV shows donate medical props to hospitals

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
'Grey's Anatomy' & more TV shows donate medical props to hospitals

'Grey's Anatomy' & more TV shows donate medical props to hospitals

At a time when doctors are facing medical supplies shortages, producers of shows such as 'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' are donating their own masks and gloves that serve as props.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dealernexmedia

Dealer Nexmedia How Grey's Anatomy and More Medical Shows Are Helping Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/ynBCcuG52e 22 seconds ago

hypervocal

hypervocal TRENDING: How Grey's Anatomy and More Medical Shows Are Helping Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic | TV G… https://t.co/1Op1WwdX6l 7 hours ago

teevee247

Tee Vee How Grey's Anatomy and More Medical Shows Are Helping Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/yAIGlPHHVc 8 hours ago

AmritChhetriB

Amrit Chhetri-IT Security Researcher|Member: DSCI| Music & Movies: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' among shows donating masks and gloves to doctors fighting coronaviru… https://t.co/dMtD9qDID1 11 hours ago

KellsDT

Kelly Tipler I know many television shows have stopped production during Covid 19, but I can't help but wonder if people would t… https://t.co/x7MCGbod2d 14 hours ago

The_Blind_Diva

The Tired Diva RT @RoryNewbrough: In more #UpliftingNews, TV medical drama shows are donating the surgical masks, gloves, and gowns they have for producti… 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York [Video]

Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York

NEW YORK CITY— New York's getting a floating hospital to deal with the coronavirus, reports CNN. According to Fox 5 New York, the US Navy will deploy two hospital ships to the country's east and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published
How St. Elizabeth Hospitals keep clean and safe [Video]

How St. Elizabeth Hospitals keep clean and safe

Medical staff at St. Elizabeth are using technology, including microbe-killing UV lights and patented vacuums, to keep hospitals sanitized and safe.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.