Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine

Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine
She explains.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

adamblundell97

Adam Blundell 🐝 RT @davidehrlich: 10am: Evangeline Lilly says she won’t self-quarantine because she “values freedom over her life.” 2:30pm: Daniel Dae Kim… 3 seconds ago

rafarorr1

Rafa RT @AsteadWesley: coronavirus is like a blacklight for celebrity clownship https://t.co/PC305eS7iA 1 minute ago

AlfonsGorina

Alfons Gorina RT @movieweb: 'Ant-Man' Star Evangeline Lilly Says No to Social Distancing https://t.co/gDuunAs7C6 1 minute ago

acisternas

Alejandro Cisternas RT @PageSix: Evangeline Lilly won’t self-quarantine, values ‘freedom’ over her life https://t.co/WACUSV1M4m https://t.co/rwEufYy5ao 2 minutes ago

floreanne_m

𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘤𝘩 𝘧𝘭𝘰 ™ RT @JessicaHuseman: One good thing that could come out of All Of This is a collective realization that celebrities are stupid. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

la_problemchild

cedric kiwanuka RT @PageSix: Evangeline Lilly says she won’t self-quarantine because she values ‘freedom’ over her life https://t.co/vMd8lAvBfw https://t.c… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Evangeline Lilly won’t self-quarantine due to Coronavirus [Video]

Evangeline Lilly won’t self-quarantine due to Coronavirus

The actress is refusing to take the advice of health officials to practice social distancing.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published
Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine Due to Coronavirus [Video]

Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine Due to Coronavirus

Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine Due to Coronavirus The actress is refusing to take the advice from health officials to practice social distancing. Lilly shared some of her daily routine with..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.