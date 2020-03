KHSD school lunch coverage 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:36s - Published KHHSD said it will keep feeding students with its meal program. 0

ANNOUNCING THAT DESPITETONIGHT'S ANNOUNCEMENT BY THEGOVERNOR --WHICH INCLUDED STATEWIDESHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER,RESTRICTING NON-ESSENTIALSERVICES TO SLOW THESPREAD OF COVID-19 -- THEIRPLANS TO HELP FEED LOCALSTUDENTS HAVE NOT CHANGED...16 EMERGENCY SECTORS WHEREIDENTIFIED AS BEING EXEMPTINCLUDING THE HOMELAND SECURITYSECTORS WHICHINCLUDE THE EDUCATION SUB-SECTOR.DUE TO THIS EXEMPTION, KERNCOUNTY SCHOOLS WILL CONTINUE TOOFFER THEIR "GRAB N GO" MEALSERVICE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THISSERVICE AND WHERE IT ISOPERATING -- HEAD TO OUR WEBSITETURN TO 23 DOT COM.





