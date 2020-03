Gas prices falling 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:20s - Published Gas prices are falling nationally and locally

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Gas prices falling A GLOBAL EPIDEMIC.GAS PRICES ARE FALLING FASTACROSS THE COUNTRY!ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A -- DRIVERSIN ABOUT OF QUARTER OFTHE COUNTRY'S STATES ARE SEEINGGAS UNDER 2 DOLLARSA GALLON.THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS AT 2- 19-- THAT'S THE LOWEST IT HASBEEN SINCE DECEMBER 20-16.PRICES ARE PLUMMETING -- DOWN 13CENTS IN JUST A WEEK.OIL PRICES ARE NOT ONLY BEINGIMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS --WHICH IS CUTTING THE DEMAND FORGAS AS PEOPLE STAY HOME.BUT ALSO A PRICE WAR BETWEENRUSSIA AND SAUDI ARABIA.AND YOU CAN SEE THOSE PRICEDROPS RIGHT HERE IN KERNCOUNTY.THE AVERAGE PRICE IN KERN COUNTYSITS AT 3-33 ---ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A.THAT'S JUST ABOVE THE CALIFORNIAAVERAGE OF 3-25.ACCORDING TO GAS-BUDDY-DOT COM--- THE LOWEST PRICES INBAKERSFIELD CAN BE FOUND AT THECOSTCO LOCATIONS ONROSEDALE OR PANAMA ---- YOU CANFILL UP AT EITHER FOR JUST2-75.OUTSIDE OF COSTCO --- LARSON'SFOOD AND GAS ON WIBLE ROAD IS2-79 A GALLON.







You Might Like



Tweets about this carpehypocrites RT @JustPunforfun: I told you Nirma Tai will do something absurd and she went ahead and got SEBI to do it. So when stock prices go up irrat… 4 minutes ago Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @staunovo: One-two punch of new virus, falling oil prices threaten #Iraq #oott https://t.co/orgTln2B9h 5 minutes ago Kalpen Parekh Two themes 1) Falling prices - companies are cheaper than before - liquidity support by central banks a/c means p… https://t.co/tmj7YQQp0H 10 minutes ago EnergyNews Malaysian palm oil prices fall to five-year low on poor Indian demand and falling petroleum prices -… https://t.co/DL3mzyclzI 14 minutes ago 🌹🤷‍♂️✊Same old Socialist Peter Buckley🎼🎭🎬✍️ 🥀☝️🤫I rather suspect that he got it from the ‘stock market’ as he stood in horror watching his company share prices… https://t.co/Ifx0WOm2gZ 15 minutes ago Manek SPX bears losing some strength, prices not falling as rapidly anymore. A wedge formation indicates a possible shar… https://t.co/Ys0QWNBGzU 17 minutes ago Margarita RT @delawareonline: Gas prices across the U.S. have been falling amidst the COVID-19 chaos. https://t.co/R3wI3EOgqB 17 minutes ago Kevin Denny @ronanlyons Are prices falling? 18 minutes ago