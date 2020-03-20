Global  

NYC Mayor Calls For Shelter-In-Place During CoronaVirus Crisis

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a full "shelter in place" model for his city.

According to Business Insider, de Blasio is modeling his "shelter in place" order after the one being implemented in California.

But de Blasio cannot legally make such an order on his own.

Earlier this week he told New Yorkers to prepare to shelter in place within 48 hours.

Business Insider reports he was summarily rebuked by Gov.

Andrew Cuomo's office.

