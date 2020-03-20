COVID-19 drive-thru clinic to open in Omaha

Bill Sheerin RT @BienickWCVB: A patient gets tested for #Covid_19 at drive-thru clinic outside @LawrenceGenHosp . The worker administering the test warn… 19 minutes ago

David Bienick A patient gets tested for #Covid_19 at drive-thru clinic outside @LawrenceGenHosp . The worker administering the te… https://t.co/POKYMH3mcV 26 minutes ago

💥SocialDistanceMelanie 💥 RT @OMAHAGEMGIRL: If we elected Hillary, they said there be a taco truck on every corner. Trump falsely promised Coronavirus testing on eve… 44 minutes ago

Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 If we elected Hillary, they said there be a taco truck on every corner. Trump falsely promised Coronavirus testing… https://t.co/dFEXPIMao9 47 minutes ago

Pankit Parikh RT @BaptistHealthJx: We're proud to partner w/ @CityofJax & @TelescopeHealth to bring COVID-19 drive-thru testing to Jacksonville. The clin… 2 hours ago

Jean Enersen RT @bsle81: To our wonderful SCCA pts: COVID-19 testing now available! If you're experiencing flu-like symptoms, contact your scheduler t… 2 hours ago

Ramona RT @jt_mag_os: Niigata opens drive-thru #coronavirus test clinic amid growing demand despite a seemingly vacillating health ministry policy… 2 hours ago