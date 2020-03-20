Remembering Chester Bennington Chester Charles Bennington was born on
March 20, 1976, and died on July 20, 2017.
Here are five facts
to celebrate the
Grammy-winning singer.
1.
He had a close friendship with
the late Soundgarden and Audioslave
frontman, Chris Cornell.
2.
Besides Linkin Park, he sang for
Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots.
3.
He also acted
and appeared in
‘Crank’ and ‘Saw 3D.’ 4.
His first band
was Sean Dowdell
and His Friends?.
5.
He cited Depeche Mode
and Stone Temple Pilots as
his early inspirations.
Happy Birthday,
Chester Bennington!