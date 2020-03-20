Global  

Remembering Chester Bennington

Remembering Chester Bennington Chester Charles Bennington was born on March 20, 1976, and died on July 20, 2017.

Here are five facts to celebrate the Grammy-winning singer.

1.

He had a close friendship with the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, Chris Cornell.

2.

Besides Linkin Park, he sang for Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots.

3.

He also acted and appeared in ‘Crank’ and ‘Saw 3D.’ 4.

His first band was Sean Dowdell and His Friends?.

5.

He cited Depeche Mode and Stone Temple Pilots as his early inspirations.

Happy Birthday, Chester Bennington!

Chester Bennington's Widow Brings 320 Festival to Los Angeles for Change in Mental Health Culture

Talinda Bennington-Friedman, whose Linkin Park frontman husband died of suicide in 2017, wants to...
AceShowbiz - Published


liljanetr7

𝓛𝓲𝓵 𝑱 💟🥀♒️ #HappyBirthdayChesterBennington #MakeChesterProud Remembering Chester Bennington: A Look Back at the Legacy and Les… https://t.co/4MqRDhs6aB 11 minutes ago

dshank92

DARRIN RT @chadtyson: Remembering Chester Bennington on what would've been his 44th birthday. Here are some moments I captured at a LINKIN PARK c… 21 minutes ago

chadtyson

Chad Tyson Remembering Chester Bennington on what would've been his 44th birthday. Here are some moments I captured at a LINK… https://t.co/EWF7TpxMXD 21 minutes ago

jackelinejack81

Jacke  RT @billboard: Remembering Chester Bennington. ❤️ https://t.co/O8RMhu6r1Y 42 minutes ago

aadarshmalviya1

aadarsh malviya Remembering Chester Bennington, the phenomenal lead vocalist of #LinkinPark on his Birthday. #Respect https://t.co/CQoxwf9FR0 1 hour ago

NooddleThai

sudthangrak_thai_nooddle RT @hardrockfm: Remembering Chester Bennington who should've had his birthday today, #HappyHardRockinBirthday, Mr. Bennington https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

RGBlaise

blaise Remembering Chester Bennington - Linkin Park Orchestra Medley https://t.co/7yQq1bb1wX via @YouTube 2 hours ago

izaindahouse

Iza Rahman HAPPY BDAY LEGEND!💖 you're not forgotten, Rock Never Dies..😈 remembering Chester Bennington Photo: chesterbe IG… https://t.co/8Y9BzNWt0X 2 hours ago

