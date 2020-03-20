Social distancing doesn't work for businesses who rely on people to be social

Barb will PERSIST! RT @ChiuHeather: Hey. Even though we have a treasonous elitist who doesn’t care about the populace, if we all work together by honoring soc… 9 seconds ago

Heather Hey. Even though we have a treasonous elitist who doesn’t care about the populace, if we all work together by honor… https://t.co/LsY5swvl5G 53 seconds ago

jess 💛 RT @nikidemar: ATTENTION social distancing doesn’t work unless everyone is doing it. the people going on spring break, vacations, throwing… 4 minutes ago

Dolly Feeken @JayInslee please make big box retailers follow the social distancing rules. As a cashier I can say that the store… https://t.co/HgcnOvWYdg 4 minutes ago

Marko Zivkovic RT @EU_Health: #Coronvavirus: What you need to know With more of us practicing social distancing or self-isolation, here are a few suggest… 5 minutes ago

shannon is quarantining w/ an enneagram 7 RT @agarrettABJ: Docs argue social distancing, over long term, will not work. We need mitigation—the ability to test most everyone repeated… 6 minutes ago

Hilton Boys Soccer 🚨Please read carefully! Pic 1 shared by Dr Kosiorek accurately depicting social distancing. Pic 2 on it’s own , loo… https://t.co/qwxGipYeja 7 minutes ago