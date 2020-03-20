Global  

WATCH LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Announce New Coronavirus Rescue Package

WATCH LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Announce New Coronavirus Rescue Package

WATCH LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Announce New Coronavirus Rescue Package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak joins the prime minister for the daily coronavirus press conference.

As interest rates have been dropped further by the Bank of England, it is expected fresh emergency measures will be announced to safeguard jobs and businesses from collapsing.

