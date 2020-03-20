New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

"This is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said.

"Remain indoors, go outside for solitary exercise." New York has 7,102 positive cases, 2,950 of which are new.

The hospitalization rate is 18%.

Of the state's cases, 4,408 are in New York City, the most populous U.S. city with about 8.5 million people.



