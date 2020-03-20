Residents sing Chinese national anthem out of windows to celebrate no increase in Wuhan coronavirus cases

Residents in Wuhan sang the Chinese national anthem out of their windows as no more new coronavirus cases in the city on March 18.

The video shows residents singing the national anthem and shouting "Wuhan Jiayou!

China Jiayou!" (Come on Wuhan!

Come on China!) out of their windows.

Wuhan reportedly has no more new coronavirus cases as of March 18.

The video was provided by local media with permission.