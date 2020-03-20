Global  

IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15

IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new 2020 deadline via Twitter.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter For those expecting refunds, Mnuchin said to file now.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter As of early March, the IRS has received nearly 70 million tax returns with an average refund of $3,012.

The directive is the latest of several attempts to keep the U.S. economy afloat as the coronavirus pandemic takes further hold.

On Friday morning, the Senate was negotiating the details of a $1 trillion dollar stimulus package likely to include checks of $1,200 for American adults.

Recent related news from verified sources

IRS to move tax filing deadline by three months


Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads

Most Americans have yet to file their tax returns, and many rely on IRS field offices or in-person...
Recent related videos from verified sources

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus [Video]

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus The announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who said Americans should still file by the standard April 15 date for..

IRS Delays Tax Season Deadline By 90 Days [Video]

