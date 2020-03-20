Global  

Derby firm produces Covid-19 test

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
A Covid-19 test which is claimed to be 98% accurate and costs just £6 has only had "tentative" interest from the Government, the manufacturer has said.

The 10-minute test, which SureScreen Diagnostics said could be used at home, has proved "hugely popular" in Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

Interview with director David Campbell.

