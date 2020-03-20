Global  

'I'm being alone now': UK man sings hilarious parody about self-isolation

'I'm being alone now': UK man sings hilarious parody about self-isolation

'I'm being alone now': UK man sings hilarious parody about self-isolation

A UK man created his own version of Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now" song, titled "I'm Being Alone Now." Sam Chaplin, who wrote the song, said: "This is what I've been making today in my self-isolation... I kept finding myself singing Tiffany's 'I Think We're Alone Now' and it turned into this!

I hope it makes your self-isolation a bit more fun!" This footage was filmed on March 18.

