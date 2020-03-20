New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:42s - Published New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sonja Alves RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: New York Governor Cuomo orders 100% of the state's workforce to stay home except for essential services https://t.… 17 seconds ago Luly Carballo RT @AP: BREAKING: New York governor orders all employers to keep workers at home, except essential services; bans gatherings of any size. h… 24 seconds ago WBRZ News New York's Governor orders all non-essential employees to stay home, effective Sunday. https://t.co/4LD5iiWdjT https://t.co/kxXYHutyWB 3 minutes ago Pamela ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KATUNews: New York is instructing non-essential businesses in the state to keep all of their employees home amid the coronavirus outbre… 5 minutes ago Marissa Livengood RT @cwpontwit: New York governor orders all nonessential workers to work from home - Business Insider https://t.co/uDj2lfyzos 7 minutes ago