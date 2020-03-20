Job Losses From Coronavirus
Threaten to Stall US Economy A 30% increase in unemployment claims
was reported last week, according to
the Labor Department.
The 281,000 new claims prove that businesses
may not be able to keep their staffs intact
amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Martha Gimbel, Schmidt Futures, via statement The Labor Department told state officials
to “provide information using generalities
to describe claims levels” until the department releases the total number
of unemployment claims next week.
Almost half of the population, about
156 million Americans, receive health
insurance through their employer.
Dr. John Graves, Vanderbilt University The Senate proposed a blueprint
on Thursday that includes loans to
small businesses, corporate tax cuts and writing individual checks as large as
$1,200 to people earning less than $99,000 a year.