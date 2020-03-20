Global  

Netflix and YouTube Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe

Netflix and YouTube Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe The action will be taken to prevent the internet from collapsing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Netflix spokesperson, via statement Google spokesperson, via statement EU officials had previously asked users to stop streaming high definition video to prevent the internet from breaking.

Thierry Breto, European Commissioner, via statement Some users may "see a reduction in perceptible video quality," while others won't see any change, according to a Netflix spokesperson.

Video streaming accounts for more than 60% of data delivered by internet providers to consumers, with Netflix and Google, who own YouTube, each accounting for 12% of total traffic.

