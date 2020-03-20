Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump At Briefing: Pompeo Has To Get Back To 'Deep State Department'

Trump At Briefing: Pompeo Has To Get Back To 'Deep State Department'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Trump At Briefing: Pompeo Has To Get Back To 'Deep State Department'
President Trump held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands

President Donald Trump referred to the U.S. State Department as the "Deep State Department" during a...
Mediaite - Published

The Trump administration is being sued for trying to remove queer people from human rights laws

Human rights activists are suing the US state department over steps the Trump administration has...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BRAIN007

Kp🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Shem_Infinite: President Trump just told the briefing room that Secretary Pompeo is very busy and has to get back to the "Deep State De… 1 minute ago

daakardior

Christian Ucles RT @MarkJacob16: Dr. Fauci is back for the daily virus briefing, so Trump asked Mike Pompeo to attend as well in order to re-balance the tr… 8 minutes ago

JORGE_C_NY

JORGE NY #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve RT @John_Hudson: Trump makes an off hand remark with Pompeo at the White House briefing room. Trump says Pompeo has to leave soon to get ba… 10 minutes ago

lalauraru777

@lalauraru777 RT @JenniferJJacobs: “Secretary of State Pompeo is extremely busy so if you have any question for him right now, could you do that, because… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested [Video]

Pence To Health Secretary Azar: Your Presence Is Not Requested

Vice President Mike Pence visits Seattle Thursday as part of the Trump administration's coronavirus response. But according to Politico, there will be one notable absence: health secretary Alex Azar...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.