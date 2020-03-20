Trevor Noah Calls Out Partying Spring Breakers Amid Coronavirus | THR News

NBC News Employee Dies From Coronavirus, Trevor Noah Criticizes Spring Breakers & Disney Releases 'Onward' Early | THR News An NBC News employee dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus, Trevor Noah criticizes young spring breakers for partying amid the pandemic and Disney releases Pixar's 'Onward' on digital early so..

Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News



Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and more big name stars team up for a collab amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' from his home and the.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago