Pubs and restaurants told to close tonight as Government covers wages of workers

Pubs and restaurants told to close tonight as Government covers wages of workers

Pubs and restaurants told to close tonight as Government covers wages of workers

Boris Johnson said the Government is telling pubs, cafes, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, theatres, leisure centres and gyms to close from tonight to fight coronavirus.

Coronavirus - Pubs and restaurants told to shut from tonight

Coronavirus - Pubs and restaurants told to shut from tonightThe Government has also announced more help for businesses and will pay wages of retained workers
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government announced unprecedented measures to cover the wages of workers who would otherwise lose their jobs due to..

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the..

