Ford Says Ontarians Won’t Get Evicted If They Can’t Pay Rent This Month

On Thursday, premier Doug Ford addressed the public as cases of COVID-19 in Ontario continue to grow.

During his speech, Ford announced that he would be suspending all eviction orders until further notice.

The premier announced that this is a way to reassure Ontarians that they don’t need to worry about losing their homes during the pandemic.

