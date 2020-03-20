Watch: Health Ministry briefs on contact tracing, Covid-19 cases in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hinted said that contact tracing is an immediate protocol amid coronavirus crisis.

"Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol.

It begins as soon as we get to know of a (coronavirus positive) case.

All actions under our containment begin too," said Joint Secretary Health Lav Agarwal said.

"State governments have inherent powers to take action against people who bypass the system laid down to stop infectious diseases," Agarwal added.