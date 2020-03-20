Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Health Ministry briefs on contact tracing, Covid-19 cases in India

Watch: Health Ministry briefs on contact tracing, Covid-19 cases in India

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:55s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Health Ministry briefs on contact tracing, Covid-19 cases in India

Watch: Health Ministry briefs on contact tracing, Covid-19 cases in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hinted said that contact tracing is an immediate protocol amid coronavirus crisis.

"Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol.

It begins as soon as we get to know of a (coronavirus positive) case.

All actions under our containment begin too," said Joint Secretary Health Lav Agarwal said.

"State governments have inherent powers to take action against people who bypass the system laid down to stop infectious diseases," Agarwal added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

223 positive cases in India so far, 6700 contact traced people under surveillance: Health ministry

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 on Friday evening after 50 fresh cases...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA


Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India reach 60; one fresh case each from Delhi, Rajasthan

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

journo_priyanka

Priyanka Sharma ☮️🌻 RT @ANI: #WATCH live from Delhi: Union Health Ministry briefs the media on #Coronavirus https://t.co/Nts5evxdmh 44 minutes ago

SurajSDubeyINC

SURAJ S DUBEY RT @ANI: WATCH via ANI FB: Union Health Ministry briefs the media on #Coronavirus, in Delhi. https://t.co/3mo97GEPcV https://t.co/bmMbM6ld… 2 hours ago

pmahendra08

𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 RT @ANI: #WATCH Live from Delhi: Health Ministry briefs the media https://t.co/nj0onrwpSL 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 20/03/2020 [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 20/03/2020

The death toll in Italy from Covid-19 has risen to more than any other county at this point, while the county remains in lockdown. California residents are being advised to do the same by their..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published
Govt on Coronavirus: Flights, trains curtailed; elderly, kids stay home [Video]

Govt on Coronavirus: Flights, trains curtailed; elderly, kids stay home

The Central government issued fresh guidelines in light of rising cases of Coronavirus infection in the country. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.