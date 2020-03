Here are options for safe fun this weekend despite coronavirus closures

SINCE SO MANY BUSINESSES...RESTAURANTS... AND OTHER LOCALATTRACTIONS... SHUT DOWN.

WITHNO END IN SIGHT... BOREDOMCOULD REACH NEW LEVELS THISWEEKEND.

SHAUN GALLAGHER SETOUT TO FINS WAYS FAMILIES CANKEEP BUSY ... WHILE STAYINGSAFE... IN THE DAYS AHEAD.Shaun intro094750AFTER A WEEKOF ONLY COMMUNICATING THROUGHCOMPUTERS, YOU MAY FEEL STIRCRAZY AND WANT TO GET BACK TONORMAL.BUT THERE ARE PLENTY OFTHINGS YOU CAN DO THIS WEEKENDWHILE STILL KEEPING YOU ANDYOUR FAMILY SAFE..(natsoutside)CORONAVIRUS HASCHANGED EVERYTHING.BUSINESSES,BARS, RESTAURANTS ARE ALLCLOSED.MAKING IT TOUGH TO DOJUST ABOUT ANYTHING..clairekoenig - visit milwaukee110617the first thing that hit mepersonally was when i realizedi can't get my daily stonecreek coffee.

.CLAIRE KOENIGWITH VISIT MILWAUKEE SAYSWHILE THINGS ARE DIFFERENT,THERE ARE STILL WAYS TO FEELENRICHED THIS WEEKEND.GIVINGYOU ACCESS TO PLACES THAT ARECLOSED, LIKE THE ZOO..koen110655you can check in on someof your favorite animals.they've got one for the polarbears, penguins, one of thetigers and a lion i believe..IF ANIMALS AREN'T YOUR THING,THERE ARE A NUMBER OF VIRTUALTOURS YOU CAN TAKE OF POPULARMILWAUKEE MUSEUMS.LIKE THECALATRAVA.

.koenig110807if youfeel like going down therabbit hole of art, that's acool place to start.

Andthey'll have more virtualexperiences and activitiessoon.

.IF YOU'RE MORE OF AHANDS-ON PERSON, IT CAN MAKESOCIAL DISTANCING TOUGH.CRANKYAL'S IN WAUWATOSA HAS KITS FORKIDS TO DECORATE DONUTS.

ANDFOR THE KID AT HEART, SPLASHSTUDIOS HAS AT HOME PAINTINGKITS.

.gabrielle barriere -marketing manager, bars andrecreation103653this is areally good way to spend anhour or two having some funand creating something you cankeep forever as well..Shaun ta10254IF ALL ELSE FAILS, YOUCAN GET OUTSIDE ON THE 100PLUS MILES OF THE OAK LEAFTRAIL OR OTHER PARKS IN OURAREA.JUST REMEMBER TO KEEPYOUR DISTANCE IF YOU PASSOTHERS ON THE PATH.INMILWAUKEE COUNTY, SG, TMJ-4NEWS.