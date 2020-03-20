Coronavirus Update Friday March 20

Natalie RT @SalfordLeisure: 📢 IMPORTANT UPDATE 📢 Due to the update from the government today, all our Leisure Centres will now close from 10pm thi… 2 minutes ago

Aled Richards RT @haloleisure: Coronavirus UPDATE ALL Halo centres to CLOSE from FRIDAY 20th March 2020. More information on what the closure means ca… 2 minutes ago

RV DMC Downsizing Makes Cents RT @GCLodges: All Xanterra operations at Grand Canyon South Rim are being suspended from Friday, March 20 - through Thursday, May 21 due to… 2 minutes ago

Chris Chohan RT @itvnews: Coronavirus update: The latest developments in the Covid-19 outbreak on Friday, 20 March More here: https://t.co/QtaSVIv1kv h… 2 minutes ago

Wedgwood Museum RT @WorldofWedgwood: Following the guidance of the British Government and @PHE_uk regarding COVID-19, we have decided to close all areas o… 4 minutes ago

Oriam Scotland CUSTOMER UPDATE| Oriam Closure - 6pm Friday 20th March 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce that Oriam has no… https://t.co/AOhj1ep6xz 7 minutes ago

Ken A. Huth RT @asmp: Executive Director @tomkennedy & General Counsel @MaddreyPLLC will host the 1st in a series of “Town Hall Q&A” sessions this afte… 7 minutes ago