Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 7 famous people you didn't know were born or raised in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

7 famous people you didn't know were born or raised in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
7 famous people you didn't know were born or raised in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

7 famous people you didn't know were born or raised in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

With it's inspiring views and aspirational lifestyle, it's no wonder Arizona has produced some of today's most famous faces.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BEEN THERE? 11 destinations people from Arizona know by heart - ABC15 Digital [Video]

BEEN THERE? 11 destinations people from Arizona know by heart - ABC15 Digital

The most wondrous of wonders that Arizona has to offer!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:23Published
9 musicians you didn't know were from Arizona - ABC15 Digital [Video]

9 musicians you didn't know were from Arizona - ABC15 Digital

Arizona is famous in its own right, but one part of that fame that a lot of people forget about are all of the famous musicians from the Grand Canyon state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.