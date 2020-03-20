7 famous people you didn't know were born or raised in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

With it's inspiring views and aspirational lifestyle, it's no wonder Arizona has produced some of today's most famous faces.



Recent related videos from verified sources BEEN THERE? 11 destinations people from Arizona know by heart - ABC15 Digital



The most wondrous of wonders that Arizona has to offer! Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:23 Published now 9 musicians you didn't know were from Arizona - ABC15 Digital



Arizona is famous in its own right, but one part of that fame that a lot of people forget about are all of the famous musicians from the Grand Canyon state. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago