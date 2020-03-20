Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco

Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco

Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco

Panic-buying and hoarding prompted Costco to develop new rules amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tina Patel reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ben_s214

Ben Scott CBS Los Angeles: Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco. https://t.co/cHCMmn4hdo (透過 @GoogleNews2 hours ago

AshaFlingai

Asha Flingai Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco https://t.co/9kVr8uH8IA via @YouTube 3 hours ago

nintres

nintres Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco https://t.co/1FZ9ze1j2x via @YouTube 3 hours ago

mahanthanut

Ma ดู "Shoppers Encounter New Rules, Limits At Costco" ใน YouTube https://t.co/EOQbbs2fhh 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Costco CoronaVirus Rules [Video]

New Costco CoronaVirus Rules

According to Business Insider and Fox News, Costco is instituting new rules because of the CoronaVirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published
New rules for Wisconsin daycares ordered by Gov. Evers could shut some down [Video]

New rules for Wisconsin daycares ordered by Gov. Evers could shut some down

New rules go into effect that could have some daycare centers in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin shutting down.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.