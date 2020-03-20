Global  

Covid-19 I ‘Be responsible citizens’: AIIMS Director on Kanika Kapoor's party row

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke to Hindustan Times about the coronavirus crisis and Kanika Kapoor party row.

Dr Guleria said we need to be responsible citizens and quarantine ourselves if we have traveled abroad.

Dr Guleria also spoke on the issue of community spread threat in India.

He said the threat of community transmission is serious and people should understand the importance of isolation.

